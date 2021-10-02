Tokyo Olympics stars Lovlina Borgohain, Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu feature on a fashion magazine cover - See pics

Tokyo Olympics 2020 medallists PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu have featured on the cover of the latest edition of a popular fashion magazine. Indian athletes displayed outstanding performances at the Olympic Games this year, especially the female participants and winners. Celebrating the same, Vogue India dedicated its 14th-anniversary issue to the women athletes at Tokyo Games, who inspired millions.

The two-time Olympics medalist and India's badminton star Sindhu won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. Weightlifter from Manipur ended a 21-year wait for a medal in the sport, clinching a silver medal in the 49kg category and boxing legend Lovlina won bronze 69kg category. India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals — one gold, two silver and four bronze.

Here are the pictures:

PV Sindhu - "RISING TO THE TOP"

"India's most marketable female athlete and one of the world's highest earning sportswomen, PV Sindhu's bronze in the women's singles established her place as one of India's stars at the Tokyo Olympics. Read to see more about our October 2021 cover stars," VOGUE India tweeted for Sindhu.

Sindhu feels that the younger generation of the country is lagging behind when it comes to participation in sports.

"I'll start a training academy at Visakhapatnam very soon for youth, with state govt's support. Many youths lagging behind in sports as they don't have proper encouragement," Sindhu has said recently.

Mirabai Chanu - "INSPIRING A GENERATION"

"In a year that saw many sportspeople spark conversations around mental health, the silver lining for @Mirabai_Chanu was letting go of the mental burden faced by most athletes, and believing in herself. Read to see more about our October 2021 cover stars," VOGUE India tweeted for Mirabai.

The magazine has revealed that how Manipur sportswoman Kunjarani Devi's triumphs in the arena inspired Chanu, as otherwise, the Olympic silver medalist wanted to be an archer.

Lovlina Borgohain - "BEATING THE ODDS"

"Determined to defy the odds, @LovlinaBorgohai`s bronze success at the Tokyo Olympics is not just a story of resilience but one of grit that every girl can aspire to. Read to see more about our October 2021 cover stars," VOGUE India tweeted for Lovlina.

The magazine cover highlights her resilient Tokyo Olympics journey as she was tested positive for COVID-19 a day before she was supposed to leave with the Olympic-qualified boxers for a training camp in Europe.