Introduction of new games

For the absolute first time since 1896 when the Summer Games started, new games skating, surfing, sport climbing, and karate were added at the Tokyo Olympics. Likewise, in the 13 years, softball and baseball made a comeback thinking about their fame in the host country.

Skateboarding is an action sport that made its debut in Tokyo after being included in the Olympic program for the first time.

Surfing was another adventure sport that made its Olympic debut and will continue to be a part of the mega sporting event as it has also been approved for the 2024 Paris Games.

Sports climbing induction in the Olympic program for the first time in Tokyo gave a huge boost to the discipline, which is popular among youths nowadays.

Karate, the traditional martial arts of Japan made its Olympics debut in Tokyo.

(Photograph:Reuters)