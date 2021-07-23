Tokyo Olympics: Spanish artistic swimmer Ona Carbonell disappointed to leave breastfeeding son at home

Spain’s artistic swimmer Ona Carbonell says she is ‘disappointed and disillusioned’ that she has been unable to bring her breastfeeding son with her to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games.

Carbonell’s family will be subjected to drastic Covid restrictions upon their arrival in Japan before the Olympic games.

Her husband and son, who is almost one year old, will have to stay in quarantine in a separate hotel. They will compulsorily have to stay in their room for at least 20 days.

"For me to go and breastfeed Kai whenever he needs it during the day I would have to leave the Olympic villa, the team's bubble, and go to the hotel, risking my team's health," Carbonell said in an Instagram post. "I had to make a really tough decision ... because the Japanese government's impositions are not compatible with my athletic performance and being with my family at the same time."

"I hope other athletes can get along with these conditions and still take their kids with them. Personally, I can't accept these conditions. I won't be ok, I would have to use the breast pump for 20 days hoping that Kai still wants to be breastfed, something which is very important for me," she added.

Earlier, the authorities had reportedly not allowed athletes to travel to Tokyo with their families. However, when several athletes complained about not being able to bring their infants and having to choose between the Olympic games and their infants, the IOC changed their rules.

While the IOC allowed athletes to bring their infants with them, they were strictly told that they could do this only if they adhere to the regulations.

"After receiving countless expressions of support and encouragement to go to Tokyo with Kai, I wanted to express my disappointment and disillusionment that I will finally have to travel without him," she said.