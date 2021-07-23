Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 1 Live Updates: Men’s Archery qualifying is underway at Yumenoshima

Indian World Number 1 Deepika Kumari finishes Women's individual archery ranking round at a disappointing 9th position after a good first-half display here at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Friday. South Korean San An creates a new Olympic record.

Deepika managed to stay in the top 10 in the qualification round with a total score of 663. South Korean San An as expected finished in first place with an impressive 680 and a new Olympic record. San improved the previous Olympic record of 673 points by 7 more.

Deepika had a decent start to match as the archer accumulated 56/60 in the first round and 55/60 in the second which landed her in the 10th position in the field. In the third round, the Indian archer gathered X-X-9-9-9-9 for a total of 56 as she continued to stay in the top 10.