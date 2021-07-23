Jailed Olympian medallist, Sushil Kumar, gets access to TV in Tihar Jail to watch Tokyo 2020

India’s Olympic medallist, Sushil Kumar, will be able to watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games from behind the bars as he is currently in Tihar Jail.

Kumar is in jail after he was accused of the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankad at Chhatrasal Stadium.

The two-time Olympic medallist will be able to watch Olympic Games as the authorities have installed a TV set in the ward’s common area.

Along with Kumar, other inmates have also been allowed to watch the Olympic Games but only in presence of security personnel.

"We have installed a television and allowed Kumar and other inmates to watch it during the period when they are allowed outside the cell — from 6 am to 12 pm and then 3 pm to 7 pm," Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

The TV set has been installed after Sushil Kumar's advocate has requested the Tihar Jail authorities, on July 02, to provide him with a television set, so that he can stay updated about the wrestling matches in Tokyo 2020.

This will also help him stay updated with other wrestling events taking place around the world.