Tokyo Olympics: Pakistan and two other countries make awkward entry in opening ceremony - WATCH

Pakistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan delegations made an awkward entry as the flag bearers of the three contingents did not wear a COVID-19 mask while entering the stadium during the opening ceremony of the much-awaited Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Several in Tajikistan's contingent did not wear a mask. The organisers have taken some big measures to curb the virus outbreak. From tweaks in medal ceremonies to no group photos, the organisers have promoted the idea of masks and social distancing, however, walking without masks is contrary to what they hoped.

On Friday, the Games' organising committee announced that 110 people have been infected with the coronavirus as a result of the Games.

The coronavirus has been diagnosed in 19 persons, including three who are living at the Olympic Village in the capital's Harumi seaside district.

The daily figure was the highest since the committee began announcing COVID-19 positive cases among persons associated with the Olympics on July 1st.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is determined to hold the Olympics, placed Tokyo under a state of emergency on July 12, but daily cases have sharply increased since then.

The opening ceremony is being held behind closed doors due to a surge in the infectious virus. The 1,979 new cases reported on Thursday are the most since 2,044 were reported on January 15.

Japan has reported about 853,000 cases and 15,100 deaths since the pandemic began, most of them this year.

Still, the number of cases and deaths as a share of the population are much lower than in many other countries.