Tokyo Olympics: Archer Deepika Kumari finishes 9th in ranking round; partner with Pravin Jadhav in mixed event

The world's No. 1 recurve archer Deepika Kumari finished ninth in the women's ranking round. She finished with 663 points out of a potential 720, hitting 30 10s and 13 X's in her 72 arrows.

Deepika persevered through a difficult day as she kept going all over the leaderboard all through the event. The 27-year-old began her day well and was serenely in the top 10 however a 7 in the fourth end saw her drop down to the 14th spot.

Although, by halfway mark, Deepika Kumari had moved to fourth through a series of 10s and X's, simply behind South Korea's A San (345), Jang Minhee (339), and Mackenzie Brown (336) of USA.

Deepika Kumari hit three 7s several 8s in the subsequent half, which pushed her down the order.

With her ninth-spot finish, Deepika will confront 56th set Bhu Karma from Bhutan in the first elimination round. Bhu Karma, a Rio Olympian, is 193rd in world rankings.

South Korea's Kim Je Deok scored 688. The 17-year-old is probably going to pair up with A San. The Korean lady archer broke the 25-year-old Olympic record to complete on top in her event.

Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav will compete in the mixed event as he finished as India's highest scorer in the ranking round of the men's individual event.

At first, it was expected that Deepika would band together with Atanu Das for the Olympics. Nonetheless, Pravin Jadhav beat his kindred male comrades and will currently pair up with Deepika Kumari.

Pravin Jadhav finished 31st in the men's individual event at the Olympics with a score of 656.

Atanu Das was placed 35th with 653 focuses, while Tarundeep Rai positioned at 37th with 652. This is the first time that Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav will compete together.

The mixed teams are positioned by the combined totals of the highest-scoring male archer and the highest-scoring female archer from a solitary country, with a maximum score of 1440 points accessible.