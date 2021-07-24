Tokyo Olympics: Indian Olympic Association announces cash rewards for coaches of medal-winners

Indian Olympic Association (IOC) on Saturday has announced cash prizes for coaches of Olympic medal winners. They added at Mirabai Chanu’s coach Vijay Sharma will get Rs 10 lakh after the 26-year-old weightlifter won a silver medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

“We have to reward the coaches also for producing Olympic medal winners. They are the ones who are guiding the athletes day in and day out. They are also working hard and making sacrifices, just like the athletes,” IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said.

Earlier, the association announced that they would give the Tokyo Olympics gold medal winners a cash award of Rs 75 lakh apart from giving each of the participating National Sports Federations (NSFs) a bonus amount of Rs 25 lakh. The silver medal winners will be presented Rs 40 lakh, while the bronze winners will get richer by Rs 25 lakhs.

Mirabai Chanu is currently India's only medal-winning athlete. India are currently 10th on the points table and are tied with Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Romania, and Chinese Taipei.

China are currently on top of the medal tally with three gold medals and one bronze medal. Hosts Japan have one gold and one silver in the pocket.