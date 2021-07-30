Tokyo Olympics: Dutee Chand fails to qualify for semis in women's 100m

Sprinter Dutee Chand on Friday failed to progress to the semi-finals of the women's 100m event here at the Olympic Stadium.

Running in heat 5, Dutee finished with a timing of 11.54 and was 7th and as a result, she failed to qualify for the semi-final.

Shelly-Ann Frasher-Pryce topped the heat 5 with a timing of 10.84 while Ajla del Ponte finished at the second spot with a timing of 10.91.

The first three in each heat qualified for the semi-finals and the next 3 fastest (all heats combined) advanced to the semifinals.

Dutee Chand finishes her Heats in 7th position with a time of 11.54 seconds#Athletics #Tokyo2020#Olympics — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2021

Earlier, India's Avinash Mukund Sable failed to qualify for the men's 3000m steeplechase final here at Olympic Stadium.

Running in heat 2, Sable finished with a timing of 8:18.12 on 7th position and improved on the National Record of 8:20.20. He had clocked his PB at 24th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships earlier this year in Patiala.