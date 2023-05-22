'Time for...': Kevin Pietersen suggests Virat Kohli to join THIS franchise after RCB's IPL 2023 ouster

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had to win their face-off versus defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the last league stage game of IPL 2023, on Sunday evening (May 21), to book the vacant fourth spot in the playoffs. Despite a sublime 61-ball 101 not out from Kohli, the three-time runners-up RCB franchise bottled in the must-win game as they failed to defend 198 to lose by six wickets, in Bengaluru, after Shubman Gill's 104 not out.

Thus, RCB faltered once again in an IPL season. In 16 editions, the Bengaluru-based franchise have played the final thrice (in 2009, 2011 and 2016) and featured in the top-four in eight seasons. They remain one of the three franchises -- part of the IPL since its inception in 2008 -- to have not won the elusive trophy. Kohli, who has been part of the RCB franchise since 2008, has time and again revealed that he has no intentions of leaving the Bengaluru camp but former England captain Kevin Pietersen shared a bold suggestion for the ex-Indian captain. He wants Kohli to play for his home franchise, i.e. the Delhi Capitals (DC).

In the past, Kohli has always maintained that he will feature for the RCB camp till the time he plays the IPL. During an Instagram live with AB de Villiers in 2020, the 34-year-old stated, "It has been such an amazing journey. It is always going to be our dream, winning the IPL together. There is no scenario where I could think of leaving the team ever."

"You can feel emotional about the season not going well but till the time I am playing IPL, I am never leaving this team. The fans, their loyalty has been amazing," added Kohli.