IPL 2023: RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar provides injury update for Virat Kohli ahead of WTC final

Virat Kohli scored his second straight ton during match 70 of IPL 2023, on Sunday (May 21), as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Bengaluru with an aim to win and enter the playoffs. Despite Kohli's 61-ball 101 not out, RCB went down in a must-win clash to lose by six wickets in the final over courtesy of Gujarat opener Shubman Gill's unbeaten 104.

During GT's run-chase, they were going strong courtesy of a splendid 123-run second-wicket stand between Gill and Vijay Shankar (35-ball 53). Vijaykumar Vyshak got rid of Shankar in the 16th over with Kohli completing the catch at the deep. While Kohli took the catch with ease, he hurt his knee and went out of the field. He never returned and watched his team bottle the must-win game in the end overs. Thus, RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar gave a massive update on Kohli's injury status after his team's elimination from IPL 2023.

'Don't think there is anything serious'

"Yeah, he had a bit of a niggle in his knee. But I don't think there is anything serious. Having scored two back-to-back hundreds within a gap of 4 days. He is somebody who not only wants to contribute with the bat but even when he is fielding. He did a lot of running around. 40 overs a couple of days ago and today, for 35 overs he was on the field. He was giving his best. So it is going to bother at some point but I don't think it's anything serious," Bangar said in the post-match press conference.