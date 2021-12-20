THROWBACK: 'One of my favourite captains' - When Sourav Ganguly was all praise for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli-led India are in South Africa for three Tests and equal number of ODIs, starting from December 26 at Centurion. However, things aren't at its very best between Indian Test captain Kohli and Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI.

After BCCI announced Rohit Sharma as the new limited-overs captain, succeeding Kohli, fans were speculating if everything was fine between Rohit and Kohli. While Kohli brushed aside all 'rift' rumours with Hitman, he denied having any proper communication with the BCCI before his ODI sacking and also contradicted from Ganguly's remark on him resigning as T20I captain. Ganguly had claimed that he had a word with Kohli and tried to convince him to keep the post in the shortest format, however, Kohli didn't agree.

To this, Kohli bluntly denied having any such talk with Ganguly in a recent presser. Thus, relations between Ganguly-led BCCI and Kohli is far from ideal. However, this wasn't the case in the past.

Back in 2016, Ganguly had lavished praise on Kohli and termed him as 'one of my favourite captains'. Speaking at a promotional event of a steel company in 2016, Ganguly said, "Virat is one of my favourite captains at the present moment. He is a terrific player. In his short career so far he has done wonders for the country. Someone who when I look at him on the field is going to raise the value of the Indian cricket with his intensity, fighting spirit and hunger to win.”

“You could see it on his face when he walks out to bat, or captain India he wants to be the best. The country needs him at the moment and I think he is great addition to Indian cricket,” added Ganguly," he added.

At present, BCCI is in no hurry to counter Kohli's recent remarks in the presser. On the other hand, India are gearing up for their three-match Test series opener versus South Africa, on December 26. Kohli & Co. will aim to win their first-ever Test series on South African soil.