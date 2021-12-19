I like Virat Kohli's attitude but he fights a lot, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly amid captaincy row

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said he likes Indian Test captain Virat Kohli's attitude but is not happy with his nature of picking up fights. Ganguly's comments come amidst raging controversy in Indian cricket over the recent change in ODI captaincy where Kohli was replaced by Rohit Sharma as the skipper of the ODI team.

While the decision created a lot of buzz in the cricket fraternity, things took a turn for the worse after Kohli's explosive press conference ahead of India's tour of South Africa where he contradicted Ganguly's comments on the captaincy change. Ganguly had claimed he had personally requested Kohli not to give up India's T20I captaincy earlier this year.

However, Kohli contradicted the statement by clarifying that he was never asked not to give up the T20I captaincy. He has stepped down as the T20I captain of the Indian team in October this year. Kohli also revealed there was no prior communication from the selectors and Ganguly about his sacking as ODI captain and that he was informed about the decision only ninety minutes before it was made official.

Amid the raging controversy, speaking at an event in Gurugram on Saturday (December 18), BCCI president Ganguly was asked which players' attitude does he like the most. Responding to the question, Ganguly took Kohli's name but added that he doesn't like his fighting nature.

“I like Virat Kohli’s attitude but he fights a lot," said the BCCI president.

Ganguly had earlier this week broken his silence after Kohli contradicted his comments in his press conference. The BCCI president refused to get into details and said the board will deal with the matter. "I have got nothing to say. We will deal with it, leave it to the BCCI," he had said.

As per reports, BCCI officials are not happy with the way the episode has panned out and Kohli's comments during the presser. However, the board will not rush into taking a hasty decision. BCCI is yet to react to the matter and it remains to be seen what Ganguly will have to say about Kohli's comments which clearly were against his version of the story.