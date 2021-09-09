Throwback: Did you know? MS Dhoni was dropped from Team India's T20I squad in 2018

On Wednesday (September 8), BCCI announced a 15-man squad for Team India's T20 World Cup, which will be held in the UAE from October 17. While there were a few notable omissions and surprise inclusions, MS Dhoni's entry as a team mentor sent fans into a frenzy.

Dhoni, who led India to the inaugural T20 World Cup title, retired from the gentlemen's game at the highest level on August 15, 2020. However, he remains a big name in world cricket and was added to the Indian squad to share his experience, tactical acumen and spread calmness in the team environment during the marquee event.

The former Indian captain has been a big name in limited-overs format. He amassed 10,773 ODI runs and 1,617 T20I runs (fourth-highest among Indians to date). While he was an integral part for his finishing and power-hitting skills, the 40-year-old was once also dropped from the T20I squad in late 2018.

Back then, Dhoni was going through a dull phase in limited-overs and was dropped from the T20I squad in late 2018. Ahead of India's squad announcement for the West Indies home T20Is and Australia series, Dhoni was dropped from the national side. The then chief selector MSK Prasad had told the press, "He [Dhoni] is not going to play the six T20Is [West Indies and Australia] because we are looking at the second keeper's slot. So I think we will retain Rishabh [Pant] and Dinesh Karthik. So they will be getting a chance to keep and bat. It is not the end of Dhoni in T20Is."

Dhoni 2.0

Dhoni will join Team India squad after the IPL 2021 edition's conclusion, in the UAE. Having played and led India in all T20 World Cup matches to date, the former Indian captain has a new role ahead of him and will like to guide the Men in Blue to their second T20 World Cup title, in the upcoming edition, and first-ever ICC trophy since 2013.