'MS Dhoni's appointment is good news but....' - Sunil Gavaskar reacts as former captain named India's mentor for T20 World Cup

Team India's 15-man squad was announced on Wednesday evening (September 8) for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli & Co. will start their campaign on October 24 versus arch-rivals Pakistan, on October 24, whereas the showpiece event will kick off from October 17 in the UAE.

Kohli-led Indian squad have a good mix of youngsters as well as experienced campaigners but the biggest surprise was the inclusion of MS Dhoni. The former Indian captain, who retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, will act as the team's mentor for the marquee event. His calmness, experience and tactical acumen will come in handy for the Men in Blue as they gear up to win their second T20 World Cup title, and first-ever ICC trophy since 2013.

Following Dhoni's inclusion as a mentor, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar termed the appointment as 'good news' but also shared one small apprehension which the role might create. "Under his leadership, India won the 2011 World Cup and four years before that, India won the 2007 T20 World Cup. It's definitely going to benefit Team India," said Gavaskar on Aaj Tak.

The former Indian opener, however, took an example of when he was appointed a consultant for India in 2004. "At the time, (then-head coach) John Wright was a bit nervous, he probably thought I was going to take his place. But Ravi Shastri knows that MS Dhoni has very little interest in coaching. Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni, if the partnership goes well, India will benefit a great deal from it," Gavaskar opined.

He further added, "But if there are disagreements over tactics and team selection, then there might be bit of an effect on the team. But MS Dhoni's appointment itself will be a big boost for Team India. He has so much experience, he knows everything. There was no bigger, destructive player than MS Dhoni when he was active in international cricket. MS Dhoni's appointment is good news for India but I am just praying there is no clash. But if Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni can get on the same wavelength, then it's big news for India."

Dhoni has been one of the most decorated Indian cricketers ever. He amassed over 17,266 international runs, accounted for 195 stumpings, 359 sixes, 634 catches, won several games as a finisher and power-hitter and led India to all three major ICC titles. Fans are pinning hopes on the 40-year-old to contribute once again, this time as a mentor, to help India end their 8-year-long ICC title drought.