/Thomas & Uber Cup: India assures medal after packing off Chinese Taipei in quarterfinal

Former champions India reached the semifinals of the ongoing Thomas & Uber Cup on Friday (May 1) as they thrashed Chinese Taipei in 3-0. Played at the Forum Horsens in Horsens, Denmark, India registered a clean sweep in the quarterfinal clash as they moved within a step of the summit clash. Lakshya Sen gave India a good start before Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made it 2-0 before Ayush Shetty wrapped up India’s comprehensive win.

India reach TUC semis

World no. 6 Lakshya Sen gave India the winning start as he saved two match points in the second game to beat Chou Tien Chen 18-21, 22-20, 21-17 in an hour and 28 minutes. The opening match between Sen and Chou, who had a 4-4 head-to-head record before this clash, was a topsy-turvy affair as both players overcame a sizeable deficit in the first two games to take the match to a decider. While Chou fought back from 10-15 in the first, Sen trailed 14-17 in the second before saving two match points.

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Sen, the two-time All England finalist, then kept his nose ahead in the third with a strong attacking play to hand India the first point. The former Asian champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then made it 2-0 for India with a clinical showing in the decider. The Indian combination had saved two game points to take the opening game against Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin. Though they lost the close second game, Satwik and Chirag raised their levels in the decider auto register their third straight win over the Taipei pair.

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This meant that Asian championships silver medallist Ayush Shetty had a chance to wrap up the quarterfinal for India and the 20-year-old delivered the final blow. Shetty, who had remained unbeaten throughout the group stage, outmuscled reigning All England champion Lin Chun-Yi 21-16, 21-17 in 48 minutes to kick off celebrations in the Indian camp, Shetty had overturned a 10-12 deficit in the opening game by bagging seven straight points and never looked back from there on. He always looked in control in the second game, underlining his development as a top-class shuttler in the last few months.

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Result

India bt Chinese Taipei 3-0 (Lakshya Sen bt Chou Tien Chen 18-21, 22-20, 21-17; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty bt Chiu Hsiang Chieh/Wang Chi-Lin 23-21, 19-21, 21-12; Ayush Shetty vs Lin Chun-Yi 21-16, 21-17)