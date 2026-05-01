Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) as the two teams face off for the first time this season. With the clash taking place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, DC star batter KL Rahul was full of praise for teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as they go head-to-head. Rahul praised Vaibhav for his aggression and reckons he has a bright future in the sport.

Rahul full of praise for Vaibhav

"It's phenomenal what the new-age cricketers are doing. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken world cricket by storm. Two centuries at the age of 15 is something I never even dreamt of doing. Ayush Mhatre has also done well, helping CSK score quick runs. The amount of talent coming up in India is scary, especially in T20 cricket. These fearless prodigies are changing the way T20s are played,” Rahul said while speaking to JioStar's 'Superstars.

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“They don't fear reputations or match situations. Whether it's a world-class bowler like Jasprit Bumrah or a seasoned campaigner like Pat Cummins, they go after every ball with the same intent. They don't care if it's the first over or the last. They just see the ball and want to hit it out of the park. That kind of mindset is rare, and it's exactly what modern T20 cricket demands. Five years ago, we weren't producing as many six-hitting batters as England or Australia,” Rahul added.

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DC take on RR

Having lost back-to-back home games in the IPL, DC will enter Friday’s contest in low confidence. They first lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-scoring contest before losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a low-scoring affair. The defeats have left DC in a must-win territory as they need to win at least five out of six to make the Playoffs of IPL 2026.