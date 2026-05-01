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IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about CSK vs MI match no 44 timing, squad, H2H & more

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: May 01, 2026, 16:57 IST | Updated: May 01, 2026, 16:57 IST
IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about CSK vs MI match no 44 timing, squad, H2H & more

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2026 Photograph: (BCCI)

Story highlights

Ahead of the key IPL 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming, head-to-head stats and other important details.

Chennai Super Kings will host Mumbai Indians in match 44 of IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday (May 2). CSK have won three of their eight matches so far, while MI have managed two victories from eight games. Both teams will be looking to bounce back after recent defeats. Ahead of the clash, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the CSK vs MI clash in IPL history

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have clashed 40 times in the Indian Premier League, with MI winning 21 matches and CSK claiming victory in 19 encounters.

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What is the venue for the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 Match No.44?

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will be the venue for the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 Match No.44.

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When will the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 Match No.44?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2026 Match No.44 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Which channel will broadcast the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 Match No.44?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 Match No.44 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 Match No.44?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 Match No.44 in India.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Gopal, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Ramakrishna Ghosh and Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tilak Varma, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Mohammad Izhar and Raghu Sharma

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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