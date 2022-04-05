They seemed to have got carried away: Rai recalls Hardik-Rahul's infamous appearance on a talk show

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul are currently involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition where both the star cricketers are showcasing their cricketing skills and captaincy credentials to world cricket. While Hardik is leading the Gujarat Titans (GT), Rahul is Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) skipper. The duo remain best of friends on and off the field, however, they were involved in a massive controversy for their misogynistic remarks on Karan Johar's talk show, the Koffee with Karan.

The episode aired in early 2019 and sparked a huge controversy as the two cricketers' several on-air remarks were criticised left, right and center. Recalling the whole episode in his new book ‘Not Just a Nightwatchman – My Innings in the BCCI' former BCCI CoA chief Vinod Rai shared his take on the Hardik-Rahul controversy.

"Rahul and Pandya are among the finest we have in the team. Not being so media savvy, they seemed to have got carried away and indulged in ‘boy’s dressing room talk’ without being conscious that they were on national television. We all acknowledge that their remarks were reprehensible. They regretted the same and tendered an unconditional apology.

"An off-the-ground misdemeanour of this kind needed a correction but did not require putting their careers in jeopardy. I felt that prolonging their suspension and keeping them away from cricket could possibly cause an irreparable scar on their career and make matters worse," Rai wrote in his book.

Following the controversy, BCCI had banned Hardik and Rahul under "Rule 46 of the approved BCCI Constitution" for a brief period before making their international comebacks. Since then, both have risen in stature as Hardik remains a vital cog for India across formats whereas Rahul is Rohit Sharma's limited-overs deputy