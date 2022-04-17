'They raped our women, killed children': Man City's Zinchenko calls Russia's invasion of Ukraine a 'nightmare'

Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko has once again spoken about the horrific scenes in his country Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing military invasion. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left millions displaced and thousands dead as Ukrainians around the globe continue to watch in horror.

Zinchenko, who has been quite vocal in Russia's criticism amid Vladimir Putin's military aggression, opened up on the misery of fellow Ukrainians back home. The Manchester City defender lashed out at those denying the reality of the situation in his country and revealed horrifying details of the Russian military's brutality in Ukraine.

In an interview with the Guardian, Zinchenko said Russians have raped Ukrainian women, killed children and the dead bodies of many continue to lie on the streets in the country amid the ongoing invasion. The Man City star also claimed that Russians haven't even spared dogs in Ukraine and ate them during the war.

“It’s a nightmare. A shock to the whole world, the things they have done there. Terrible, scary things. They killed our civilians. They killed our children. They raped our women and girls. They killed our dogs and even ate them. I cannot even begin to describe how I feel about them," Zinchenko told the Guardian.

“I hate them so much, for everything they have done to the Ukrainian people and Ukraine. I hate the people in Russia who are trying to convince others that this is propaganda. It’s embarrassing. How can they say this?

"People send me the real pictures, the real facts. The bodies of our dead civilians were lying on the ground for two weeks. They have to take responsibility for this," he added.

Zinchenko slams ex-teammates at Russian club FC UFA

Zinchenko, who had signed from Manchester City in 2016, was playing for Russian Premier League club FC Ufa before heading to the English Premier League. He had spent two seasons with FC Ufa where he played alongside a number of Russian players. Lashing out at his ex-teammates from Russia, the left-back slammed them for not standing up against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Stating that remaining silent means they are supporting what's happening in Ukraine, Zinchenko expressed his angst at his former teammates for not using their influence in stopping the war. Zinchenko said footballers in Russia could have done a lot had they decided to come together and speak up against the violence being inflicted in Ukraine.

“I have friends over there, a small circle, but now it has reduced almost to nothing. I’m so disappointed. The guys I know called me as soon as the invasion happened, texted me: ‘I’m so sorry Alex, but we can’t do anything.’ Of course you can. If you stay silent it means you support what is happening in Ukraine right now, and I can’t see why they would," said Zinchenko.

"Maybe they are scared because we see pictures on social media of Russians being taken to prison if they protest. But look at footballers in particular or anyone with a massive audience.

"Can you believe that, if all of them posted something on Instagram at the same time saying: ‘Guys, we are against the war, we need to stop it,’ they would all be arrested? Of course they would not. It’s such a shame that they say nothing," he added.