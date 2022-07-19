'They need to...' - Former England captain Nasser Hussain mentions Team India's glaring issue

Team India ended their tour of England by winning both the white-ball series. Rohit Sharma-led India won the three T20Is, 2-1, and also clinched the following three ODIs by the same margin. Thus, India are being termed as one of the favourites for the upcoming T20 World Cup, in Australia, as the team is ticking a lot of boxes in the shorter formats at present.

Nonetheless, when former England captain Nasser Hussain was asked how prepared India are for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Down Under, during an interaction on Sony Sports, he pointed out a glaring issue of the Indian batters against left-arm seamers. In 2016 Asia Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy final, 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final and 2021 T20 World Cup, India's top order has struggled against left-arm seamers. Mohammed Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Trent Boult, etc. have troubled the Indian batters. Even in the India-England white-ball leg, Reece Topley caused a lot of trouble for the Men in Blue batters, claiming 3/28 in the final T20I and nine wickets in the last two ODIs. Thus, Hussain pointed out that India need to be wary of such bowlers and play ICC events like they play a bilateral series.

"India are a very strong team, but they need to learn from what happened in the past. In the last T20 World Cup in the UAE, they were a bit timid with the bat, so they need to stop being that. When you have Pandya and Pant in the middle order and then Jadeja that rope to follow, you don’t need to be timid at the top.

“They need to play to left arm [pace bowling] a little bit better. History tells you that Shaheen Shah Afridi blew them away one evening in Dubai, Mohammad Amir blew them away one afternoon at the Oval in a final, and Reece Topley has blown them away here [in two matches at Lord's and Old Trafford]," he added. ALSO READ | 'I was just.....' - Hardik Pandya reveals chat with Rishabh Pant in duo's match-winning stand vs England

“Their batting, Virat Kohli, will be fine. Once he is out of the break, he will be absolutely fine. They are positioned nicely. They just got to play ICC tournaments just like they play bilateral tournaments,” he signed off.

After the England series, a second-stringed Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian side will travel to the Caribbean island for three ODIs and five T20Is versus West Indies. Rohit will return and take charge of the side for the T20I series.