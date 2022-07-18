'I was just.....' - Hardik Pandya reveals chat with Rishabh Pant in duo's match-winning stand vs England

In pursuit of 260, Rohit Sharma-led India were in a spot of bother in the third and final ODI versus Jos Buttler-led England at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday (July 17). India lost their famed top three -- skipper Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli -- very soon and were reduced to 38 for 3 before Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal further pushed India on the back foot, reeling at 72 for 4.

From thereon, Hardik Pandya -- who had helped India dismiss England for 259 in 45.5 overs courtesy of his 4/24 -- joined Rishabh Pant and the duo batted sensibly in the initial few overs before the all-rounder attacked swiftly and allowed the keeper-batter to play freely. Without dropping much sweat, the duo stitched an invaluable 133-run fifth-wicket match-winning stand. Despite Hardik being out for a 55-ball 71, Pant stayed till the end to ensure India went past the finish line, by five wickets, with his unbeaten 125-run knock, off 113 balls.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Hardik revealed the chat he had with centurion Pant. He said, "I was just repeating the same thing and even told him that I am repeating it too much! Let’s have a partnership, take the match as close as possible, and finish the match. Pehle match toh close kar, phir tujhe enjoy karna hai to kar le! (Finish the match first, then you can enjoy if you want).“And then he opened up. Everyone knows when he starts hitting, we are like ab hum baith jaate hain, chalo aap khelo (okay, now we can sit back and relax and you can hit)."