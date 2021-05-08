'Their offer has not been discussed yet': BCCI treasurer on English counties hosting IPL

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was postponed on Tuesday after COVID-19 cases emerged inside the bio-secure bubble. BCCI has been looking for a possible window to continue to the cash-rich league in order to avoid hefty losses.

IN PICS | From Padikkal to Hussey: IPL members who tested positive for COVID-19

A number of English counties have offered to host the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in the month of September. IPL 2021 was been postponed indefinitely owing to the rising cases of COVID-19 across teams.

However, the BCCI treasurer said that the Indian cricket board has not discussed their offer as it is "too early".

"We will explore all the options and see when it's feasible to play those matches and take a call at the right time.

"Their offer has not been discussed yet. It's too early. Right now, our immediate plan is finalise the preparation for the Twenty20 World Cup in India later this year," Dhumal told Reuters.

Dhumal went on to add that he is not surprised that the board received several offers from other countries to host it as IPL is big.

"IPL is huge, and everybody wants to host IPL matches. It has a massive fan following even outside India."

"We trust the BCCI will obviously gather as much information as they can when looking at that window around September and obviously keep us all informed.

"We'll be part of the decision-making process as well, just to make sure that when it's rescheduled, the players and everybody involved are in a safe environment," Bangalore's Director of Cricket Operation Mike Hesson had said in a video while talking about the remainder of the campaign.