The Wall remains rock solid: Rahul Dravid's loyalty to Indian cricket is applaudable

His career spanned for 16 years (1996-2012). Sticking to his reputation of being a 'Test specialist', he proved his critics right and amassed 13,288 runs in the format. During his early days, not many rated him as an ODI player. However, he was far from being a pushover in ODIs and ended with 10,288 runs (to date, he is among five Indian players with over 10k runs in 50-over format).

Rahul Dravid is synonymous to breaking norm without creating much fuss. When the legendary cricketer first appeared in international cricket, he was the first to accept that he was far from the best. Having someone of the stature of Sachin Tendulkar, who was already in his seventh year in international cricket, Dravid started his initial years trying to fit into the national side.

Dravid's zeal to perfect his game was evident right from the start. Hence, he performed at his best in the 1999 ODI World Cup while playing as a top-order batsman. As a result, he ended being the highest run-getter (461 runs) despite many feeling that ODIs weren't his cup of tea. While his ardent fans remember him as the country's greatest No. 3 Test batsman, one of his most defining knocks in whites came at No. 6 (180 in the 2001 Kolkata Test versus Australia). Thus, his relentless, childlike passion to better himself and serve the team in any manner caught up with fans instantly.

ALSO READ | 'He will do....' - Kapil Dev makes bold claim on Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid

The challenges multiplied as years progressed for Dravid in international cricket. When Sourav Ganguly-led India were struggling to finalise a wicketkeeper-batsman in the line-up, the then skipper turned to his deputy in Dravid. In the 2003 ODI World Cup, Dravid returned with third-most dismissals among keepers (16). While he was reluctant to take the gloves at first, the former cricketer gave in just for the sake of adding more to the national side (vastly helping in the team combination). While run-making was his primary job, Dravid didn't believe in doing the routine business and moving aside. Time and again, he raised his hands to volunteer in bailing Team India out of crisis.

Before world cricket recognised MS Dhoni's brilliance as a finisher and he became the darling of his nation, Dravid also did the same job with distinction. Even before his captaincy stint, Dravid finished many innings and games with a bang (versus Sri Lanka, England, West Indies). In addition, his strike-rate soared significantly while batting with the captain's tag next to his name. Once slammed for being slow and a perfect foil to draw Test matches, the right-hander struck at 75. 42 as an ODI captain. It is to be noted that his overall strike-rate reads 71.23. Moreover, he struck at a whopping 83.64 in 2007.

Dravid also took over as India's captain in one of their most-troubled times (in the aftermath of the infamous Ganguly-Greg Chappell era). Keeping the forgettable 2007 ODI WC aside, India flourished under his astute leadership and tactical awareness. Further, Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, RP Singh, Irfan Pathan and many others' respective careers gained mileage under his watchful eyes. In addition, India became a daunting chasing side by constantly batting second (achieving the world record of completing 17 successful ODI run-chases on the trot).

While the regular fans will remember Dravid's staggering career statistics, the connoisseurs of the game acknowledge that he was never behind bettering his numbers. The man has always been a selfless servant of Indian cricket. Hence, he has continued to remain relevant in Indian cricket's rise by constantly reinventing himself and promoting the game as a supporting actor.

After hanging his boots, Dravid stepped into coaching. From 2016-2019, the former Indian captain took over the reins of India A and U-19 as the head coach. Under him, youngsters such as Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, etc. have not only flourished but are now integral to Indian team across formats. His simplicity and keeping-things-simple formula has gelled well with youngsters in finding their feet. Moreover, Dravid has given equal, or more, credit to his support staff and ensured his entire unit moved together in unison.

ALSO READ | 'Rahul Dravid once scolded him' - Sehwag shares unheard incident that transformed 'finisher' MS Dhoni

After the U-19 and India A coaching stint, Dravid added another new role in his glittering CV; i.e. taking over the National Cricket Academy. As the NCA head, he ensured a regular supply of young and uncapped players to the national setup, as and when required, by taking care of them in the premier academy. Moreover, the NCA also looked after the injured key players for their timely recovery.

At present, the 48-year-old Dravid has taken over as India's full-time head coach, till the 2023 ODI World Cup. While many would feel his stature made it easier for him to land at the top job, however, he has rightly won the post by going through the hard yards and proving that his love for Indian cricket remains unchanged.

Dravid has truckload of runs under his belt to prove his mettle. However, the former player doesn't deserve to be judged by numbers. He adds value to Indian cricket in many ways and continues to serve in any given manner; showcasing his unflinching loyalty to the country's most-loved sport.