The Hundred: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues only Indians retained, Harmanpreet Kaur released

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues are the only two Indian players who have been retained by the respective franchises for the upcoming edition of the Hundred.

Rodrigues (Nothern Superchargers) and Mandhana (Brave) are the only two Indian internationals to have been retained while Sophie Devine (Phoenix), Lizelle Lee (Manchester Originals), Laura Wolvaardt (Superchargers), and Hayley Matthews (Welsh Fire) complete the list of 12 overseas players to have signed up for the women's competition so far, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma also played the Hundred last year but they have not been retained by their franchises.

ALSO READ: India skipper Mithali Raj expresses concerns about team's bowling ahead of ODI World Cup

The Hundred's women's competition will kick off at The Kia Oval, London, on Wednesday, August 11, following the England Women's team's first-ever year of participation in the Commonwealth Games.

With a record-breaking 267,000 people attending the women's matches across The Hundred last year, 2022 promises to be an incredibly exciting summer for women`s cricket.

The second and third-placed teams will face each other at the Ageas Bowl in The Hundred Eliminator on Friday, September 2, with the winners facing the top-ranked team in The Hundred Final on Saturday, September 3 at Lord's.