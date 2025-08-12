/Watch: French tennis star Arthur Rinderknech collapses mid match as sweltering heat eclipses Cincinnati Open

Temperatures took their toll on Monday (August 11) in the ongoing Cincinnati Open after French tennis star Arthur Rinderknech collapsed on the court while playing against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. Rinderknech, who was spotted lying down on the court during the second set, suffered from a severe heat wave. As a result, he had to withdraw from the match, therefore handing over Auger-Aliassime a smooth passage into the Round of 16.

Auger-Aliassime collapses on court

Having lost the opening set 7-6 in a tie breaker, Rinderknech was trying to get back on the court, ready to receive at 2-2. However, that was the last gas in the tank for the 30-year-old who looked distressed at the baseline and opted to lie down in the shade to avoid heat stroke. Medical aids quickly rushed to Rinderknech’s help and treated him on the court. In true sportsman spirit, the Frenchman did show fight, tried returning to the match before calling it a day due to an unhealthy body condition.

During Rinderknech’s treatment, opponent Auger-Aliassime also showed concerns, coming to the aid of his opponent. Auger-Aliassime was also applauded for his efforts and concerns from the crowd. According to the weather report, it was 30°C when the match took place, underlining the severe conditions.

Auger-Aliassime advances to R16

The withdrawal saw Auger-Aliassime advance to the R16 as he takes another step closer to the title. He will next face Benjamin Bonzi, another Frenchman, for a place in the quarterfinal, while his men’s doubles match was cancelled, where he is partnering Denis Shapovalov. On the other hand, Jannik Sinner ignored power failure interruptions and a blaring alarm to defeat Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) on Monday's day of distractions at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Open.

The top-seeded defending champion got down to business against a Canadian ranked 35th, who was plagued by eight first-set double-faults and 49 unforced errors in the match as he faced the best in the world.