/US Open 2025 to feature highest prize pool in tennis history — check out full breakdown by category

The US Open kicks off on Sunday, (Aug 24), in New York. In the singles category, both Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner will aim to defend their titles.
US Open 2025 is in headlines and no, it's not related to any scandal, controversy or a star player pulling out from the tournament. For the first time in history, the US Open will will be writing biggest-ever checks to the players competing in the tournament. This time around, the total amount of the purse is $90 million, the largest purse in history of the sport. It is a jump of nearly 20% as compared to last season when the purse amounted to $75 million.
The whopping increase in the purse money comes after the top 20 men's and women's players wrote a letter to the four Grand Slams requesting for bigger share of the income generated by the major tournaments. "The US Open has made a deliberate and concerted effort to ensure double-digit percentage increases from 2024 in all rounds of all events for all players, while at the same time significantly increasing the percentage of prize money for athletes playing deep into the singles draws," said a statement from the organisers of the tournament.
Both the men’s and women’s singles champions will take home $5 million each, up from $3.6 million in 2024. Jannik Sinner will aim to defend his title in the men's singles category, while Aryna Sabalenka will look to extend her winning run in the women's singles category. This cash-rich slam is not just the richest US Open ever, but also the most rewarding slam in history. Here's a breakdown of the singles prize money set by each Grand Slam for the 2025 season.
In addition to the winners’ payouts, prize money across all rounds — including qualifiers is going up. Organisers of the tournament said that this is part of their continued push to support players who are ousted in early rounds, not just the big names at the top.
US Open 2025 will also run for 15 days instead of 14, and attendance is expected to hit record numbers again after crossing one million fans in 2024. With players like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Novak Djokovic all chasing history, the stakes and awards will be higher at Flushing Meadows. Now, let's break down the entire prize money.
|Winner
|$5,000,000
|Runner-Up
|$2,500,000
|Semifinalists
|$1,260,000
|Quarterfinalists
|$660,000
|Round of 16
|$400,000
|Round of 32
|$237,000
|Round of 64
|$154,000
|Round of 128
|$110,000
|Total (Singles)
|$31,620,000
|Round
|Prize Money
|Winner
|$1,000,000
|Runner-Up
|$500,000
|Semifinalists
|$250,000
|Quarterfinalists
|$125,000
|Third Round
|$75,000
|Second Round
|$45,000
|First Round
|$30,000
|Total (Doubles)
|$4,780,000
|Round
|Prize Money
|Winner
|$1,000,000
|Runner-Up
|$400,000
|Semifinalists
|$200,000
|Quarterfinalists
|$100,000
|Round of 16
|$20,000
|Total (Mixed Doubles)
|$2,360,000
|Category
|Prize Money
|Wheelchair Events Total
|$1,600,000
|Category
|Prize Money
|Total Player Compensation
|$90,000,000