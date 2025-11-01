/Paris Masters: Felix Auger-Aliassime downs Alexander Bublik to reach final

Felix Auger-Aliassime held his nerve to beat in-form Kazakh Alexander Bublik on Saturday and reach the second Masters final of his career in Paris, where he will face either Jannik Sinner or Alexander Zverev.

The Canadian ninth seed clinched a 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 victory at the La Defense Arena, as Bublik crumbled from 4-1 up in the second set of his maiden Masters 1000 semi-final.

"It's a pleasure. All finals of Masters 1000s are a dream, but (especially) in Paris, a tournament with so much history and important past champions," said Auger-Aliassime.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"I hope I can get the support of the French crowd for one more day to push me to the end."

Auger-Aliassime climbs above Lorenzo Musetti into the eighth and last qualifying spot for the ATP Finals in Turin later this month.

The 25-year-old can seal his second appearance in the season-ending tournament with victory in Sunday's showpiece match.

Auger-Aliassime fell just short of a Masters title at the 2024 Madrid Open against Andrey Rublev.

Bublik, who made the French Open quarter-finals in Paris earlier this year, can no longer reach the Finals despite an excellent year in which he has won four ATP titles.

A tight first set flew by without a single break-point opportunity, before two weak forehands into the net from Bublik allowed a rock-solid Auger-Aliassime to win the tie-break.

The match burst into life early in the second. Bublik seized a 2-0 lead only to give the break straight back.

He reacted by smashing his racquet, repeatedly, against the court, earning himself a code violation.

Auger-Aliassime swept up some of the racquet remnants with a towel ahead of the next game, to the gratitude of his opponent.

The Canadian presented Bublik with another gift, firing a simple volley well wide as he slipped 3-1 behind.

World number 16 Bublik could not maintain his momentum.

Auger-Aliassime reeled off five successive games against an increasingly forlorn Bublik, taking his first match point with a thumping cross-court forehand.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.