Tennis: Naomi Osaka tweets picture of Serena Williams, calls her 'mom'

Japan's Naomi Osaka trolled 23-times grand slam winner Serena Williams.

World number 3 was alongside Williams for the fund-raiser match ahead of Australian Open, where she tweeted a photo of her and Williams captioning it "me and my mom lol."- @naomiosaka.

Both Naomi and Serena were among the tennis stars to take part in the exhibition match which was meant to be a part of 'Rally for Relief', an initiative to raise funds for the relief workers involved in curbing the Australian Bushfire.

The Australian star tennis player Nick Kyrgios had proposed the idea for the fundraiser by a tweet where he said: "C'mon @TennisAustralia surely we can do a pre @AustralianOpen exho to raise funds for those affected by the fires?".

Come out in your green and gold in Sydney this Thursday and support #TeamAustralia in the @ATPCup quarter finals at 10am. 🇦🇺 🟢🟡🎾

World men's number 1 Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and defending champions were present in the match. They raised $5 million after the match.

Thank you so much to everyone who supported Rally for Relief last night! We've raised almost $5,000,000 and counting 🙌



Thank you so much to everyone who supported Rally for Relief last night! We've raised almost $5,000,000 and counting 🙌

Australian Open was off to a poor start when the qualifiers were delayed and stopped due to hazy smoke that covered Melbourne due to the Bushfires.

With the news of Maria Sharapova calling of the match due to smog raised concerns over the tournament.

Year's first Grand Slam is set to commence on January 20 and conclude on February 2.

Defending Champion Osaka will look forward to a second successive title reign whereas Serena Williams will look forward to winning the Grand Slam to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams.

