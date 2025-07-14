/'I keep looking up to him': Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner full of praise for Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner added another feather to his already impressive hat on Sunday (July 13) after he got the better of Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon men’s singles Championship. The number seed won his maiden title at SW19, beating the Spaniard 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to avenge his defeat in last month’s French Open final. Following the defeat, Sinner expressed admiration for his opponent, stating he looks up to Alcaraz, which has developed another fierce rivalry in tennis.

Sinner looks up to Alcaraz

"I don't think I'm at my best because at 23 I don't think you can be in your best shape ever. So hopefully I can keep improving," he said.

"I keep looking up to Carlos because even today I felt like he was doing couple of things better than I did.

"That's something we will work on and prepare ourselves because he's going to come for us again.

"We have a big target on us, so we have to be prepared."

In a contest lasting more than four hours, the Italian beat Alcaraz to take another step towards a career Grand Slam title. As things stand, Sinner has won the Australian Open and US Open where he is the defending champion while Wimbledon is the latest trophy in his cabinet. The French Open remains the only trophy Sinner has yet to pocket when it comes to the major slams.

The win for Sinner also broke Alcaraz’s 20-match winning streak at SW19 with the Spaniard winning the last two championships and was on course to a third consecutive title before Sunday’s defeat. The Spanish number one was also on a 24-match winning run before the Championship clash but fell short of adding another to the impressive tally.

For Sinner he became the first Italian to lift the Wimbledon men’s singles crown, setting a new benchmark for the nation.