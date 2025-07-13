LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Six longest Tennis matches in Grand Slam history: No Federer match in the list

Tennis: Six longest matches in Grand Slam history: No Federer match on the list

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jul 13, 2025, 18:12 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 18:12 IST

Carlos Alcaraz is all set to take on Jannik Sinner in a high-octane thriller at Wimbledon 2025. Let's glance at the six longest grand slam matches in the Open Era (1968 onwards). 

John Isner vs Nicolas Mahut – Wimbledon 2010
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

John Isner vs Nicolas Mahut – Wimbledon 2010

An unforgettable 11-hour, five-minute match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club ended with John Isner edging past Nicolas Mahut in the fifth set. Spanning three days, this iconic first-round clash remains the longest match in Grand Slam history.

Kevin Anderson vs John Isner – Wimbledon 2018
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Kevin Anderson vs John Isner – Wimbledon 2018

Kevin Anderson defeated John Isner in a six-hour, 36-minute Wimbledon 2018 semifinal. Their epic fifth set stretched to 26-24, and it led to SW19 changing its final-set rules forever.

Fabrice Santoro vs. Arnaud Clement – French Open 2004
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Fabrice Santoro vs. Arnaud Clement – French Open 2004

In a battle of two Frenchmen between Fabrice Santoro and Arnaud Clement at the Roland Garros 2004 first round, the match lasted for six hours and 33 minutes, with Santoro winning with a final score of 4-6, 3-6, 7-6, 6-3, 16-14.

Lorenzo Giustino vs Corentin Moutet – French Open 2020
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Lorenzo Giustino vs Corentin Moutet – French Open 2020

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lorenzo Giustino edged past Corentin Moutet in a dramatic six-hour, 5-minute battle at the 2020 French Open.

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal – Australian Open 2012
5 / 6

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal – Australian Open 2012

In the longest Grand Slam final ever, Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in a five-hour, 53-minute battle at the 2012 Australian Open. The Serb won 7-5 in the fifth set after losing the first and fourth sets.

Paul-Henri Mathieu vs John Isner – French Open 2012
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Paul-Henri Mathieu vs John Isner – French Open 2012

Paul-Henri Mathieu stunned No. 10 seed John Isner after five hours and 41 minutes of an intense battle at Roland Garros 2012. The Frenchman won 18-16 in the fifth set and advanced to the next round.

Trending Photo

Tennis: Six longest matches in Grand Slam history: No Federer match on the list
6

Tennis: Six longest matches in Grand Slam history: No Federer match on the list

From Mithali Raj to Harmanpreet Kaur: 5 Indian women to play most international cricket matches
5

From Mithali Raj to Harmanpreet Kaur: 5 Indian women to play most international cricket matches

Why fighter jets and airliners dump fuel mid‑air? The shocking truth behind this rare move
7

Why fighter jets and airliners dump fuel mid‑air? The shocking truth behind this rare move

How to Train Your Dragon to F1: The highest-rated movies of 2025 on IMDb (so far)
8

How to Train Your Dragon to F1: The highest-rated movies of 2025 on IMDb (so far)

From no beards to call signs: 9 shocking rules fighter jet pilots must follow
10

From no beards to call signs: 9 shocking rules fighter jet pilots must follow