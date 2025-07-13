Tennis: Six longest matches in Grand Slam history: No Federer match on the list

Carlos Alcaraz is all set to take on Jannik Sinner in a high-octane thriller at Wimbledon 2025. Let's glance at the six longest grand slam matches in the Open Era (1968 onwards).
An unforgettable 11-hour, five-minute match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club ended with John Isner edging past Nicolas Mahut in the fifth set. Spanning three days, this iconic first-round clash remains the longest match in Grand Slam history.
Kevin Anderson defeated John Isner in a six-hour, 36-minute Wimbledon 2018 semifinal. Their epic fifth set stretched to 26-24, and it led to SW19 changing its final-set rules forever.
In a battle of two Frenchmen between Fabrice Santoro and Arnaud Clement at the Roland Garros 2004 first round, the match lasted for six hours and 33 minutes, with Santoro winning with a final score of 4-6, 3-6, 7-6, 6-3, 16-14.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lorenzo Giustino edged past Corentin Moutet in a dramatic six-hour, 5-minute battle at the 2020 French Open.
In the longest Grand Slam final ever, Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in a five-hour, 53-minute battle at the 2012 Australian Open. The Serb won 7-5 in the fifth set after losing the first and fourth sets.
Paul-Henri Mathieu stunned No. 10 seed John Isner after five hours and 41 minutes of an intense battle at Roland Garros 2012. The Frenchman won 18-16 in the fifth set and advanced to the next round.