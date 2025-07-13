Wimbledon 2025 Final HIGHLIGHTS:

Jannik Sinner has done it; the Italian is now a Wimbledon champion. The world number one showed why he belongs in that position as he beat the defending champion and his fierce rival, Alcaraz, in a four-set thriller. After losing the first set, he upped his game and won the next three 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win his maiden grass court title.