Wimbledon 2025 Final HIGHLIGHTS: Jannik Sinner beats Alcaraz to win maiden grass court slam

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jul 13, 2025, 19:36 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 24:03 IST
Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Updates: Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz set for showdown Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

Wimbledon 2025 Final HIGHLIGHTS: The world number one Jannik Sinner buried the ghost of Roland Garros to stand tall against Carlos Alcaraz, winning his maiden grass court slam. He beats the Spaniard 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. 

Jannik Sinner has done it; the Italian is now a Wimbledon champion. The world number one showed why he belongs in that position as he beat the defending champion and his fierce rival, Alcaraz, in a four-set thriller. After losing the first set, he upped his game and won the next three 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win his maiden grass court title.

23:54:55
Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Score: Jannik Sinner beats Alcaraz to win maiden title

Jannik Sinner has buried the ghost of Roland Garros to win his maiden Wimbledon title, beating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

23:10:15
Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Score: Sinner takes the 3rd set, leads Alcaraz 2-1

Jannik Sinner is on a roll in the Wimbledon final, winning back-to-back sets to take a 2-1 lead against Alcaraz. He won the third set 6-4. 

22:52:38
Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Score: It's all even-stevens (3-3) in 3rd set

Sinner is playing at a different level today at the Centre Court. The precession, timing and shot quality are supreme.

22:23:12
Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Score: Jannik Sinner wins second set in style

The world number one has made a stunning comeback in this final by winning the second set 6-4, making it 1-1 after the first two sets.

21:34:30
Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Score: Alcaraz comes from behind to win first set 6-4

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz came from behind to grab the opening set 6-4 against Sinner. 

21:19:00
Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Score: Alcaraz makes a comeback but Sinner leads 4-3

Alcaraz makes a comeback in this set, but Sinner leads at 4-3 in the first set. 

21:11:09
Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Score: Sinner breaks Alcaraz's serve, leads 3-2

World No. 1 Sinner breaks Alcaraz's serve, leads 3-2 in the first set. 

20:56:51
Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Score: Sinner vs Alcaraz - 1-1

Alcaraz and Sinner won their respective first serves in the men's singles final, making it 1-1. 

20:45:44
Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Updates: Match gets underway

The Wimbledon men's singles final is underway at the Centre Court.

19:38:30
Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Update: Match Time in India

Sinner-Alcaraz set to grace Centre Court at Wimbledon at 8:30 PM IST. 

