Wimbledon 2025 Final HIGHLIGHTS: The world number one Jannik Sinner buried the ghost of Roland Garros to stand tall against Carlos Alcaraz, winning his maiden grass court slam. He beats the Spaniard 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
Jannik Sinner is on a roll in the Wimbledon final, winning back-to-back sets to take a 2-1 lead against Alcaraz. He won the third set 6-4.
Sinner is playing at a different level today at the Centre Court. The precession, timing and shot quality are supreme.
The world number one has made a stunning comeback in this final by winning the second set 6-4, making it 1-1 after the first two sets.
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz came from behind to grab the opening set 6-4 against Sinner.
Alcaraz makes a comeback in this set, but Sinner leads at 4-3 in the first set.
World No. 1 Sinner breaks Alcaraz's serve, leads 3-2 in the first set.
Alcaraz and Sinner won their respective first serves in the men's singles final, making it 1-1.
The Wimbledon men's singles final is underway at the Centre Court.
Sinner-Alcaraz set to grace Centre Court at Wimbledon at 8:30 PM IST.