Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek, Wimbledon 2025 final: All you need to know - Preview, H2H, timings

Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek will lock horns at the Centre Court on Saturday (July 12) as the duo goes head-to-head in the Championship clash of the Wimbledon women’s singles. In a mouth-watering prospect, it will be a shot at glory for both the women with Swiatek eyeing a giant step towards a career Grand Slam having already pocketed the French Open and the US Open. So ahead of the key clash, here are all the details of the match including head-to-head, live streaming and others.

When will Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles final start?

The Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles final will start at 8:30 PM IST (4:00 PM local time).

Where will the Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek Wimbledon 2025 women’s single final contest take place?

The Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles final will be played at the Centre Court.

What is the head-to-head record between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner?

This will be their first-ever meeting on the senior circuit. They met once as juniors during the 2016 Junior Billie Jean King Cup where Swiatek won 6-4, 6-2.

Route to final

Iga Swiatek

Semifinal: Beat Belinda Bencic (SUI) 6-2, 6-0

Quarterfinal: Beat [19] Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 7-5

Round of 16: Beat [23] Clara Tauson (DEN) 6-4, 6-1

Round of 32: Beat Danielle Collins (USA) 6-2, 6-3

Round of 64: Beat Caty McNally (USA) 5-7, 6-2, 6-1

Round of 128: Beat Polina Kudermetova 7-5, 6-1

Amanda Anisimova

Semifinal: Beat [1] Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Quarterfinal: Beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 7-6(9)

Round of 16: Beat [30] Linda Noskova (CZE) 6-2, 5-7, 6-4

Round of 32: Beat Dalma Galfi (HUN) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

Round of 64: Beat Renata Zarazua (MEX) 6-4, 6-3

Round of 128: Beat Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-0, 6-0

Which channel will broadcast the Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles final match in India?

The Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles final match in India will be telecasted on Star Sports Network.

Which channel will livestream the Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles final match in India?

The Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles final match in India will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.