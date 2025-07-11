/Wimbledon 2025: The mystery behind pineapple on men’s singles trophy

Wimbledon 2025 is reaching its business end with the Championship's men's singles final scheduled on Sunday (Jul 13). The SW19 tournament has always been a beautiful blend of old-school and royal vibes: all-white kits, strawberries and cream, the Royal Box with celebrity charm, the royal family gracing the presence and the iconic Centre Court. But while the focus is on the game, set and match, one tiny detail that deserves your attention is a golden pineapple on top of the gentlemen’s singles trophy.

Yes, you read it correctly. a pineapple, a golden pineapple, on the most prestigious trophy in tennis. But why has it been placed there? Let's understand.

There have been several theories emerging regarding the same. One popular belief links it to the British naval tradition. Back in the 17th and 18th centuries, navy captains would place pineapples outside their homes after returning from long voyages: a symbol of pride and success. Pineapples were incredibly rare and expensive at that time, making them a luxury item that only the elite could afford.

By the late 1800s, when Wimbledon began in 1877, pineapples were still considered a sign of luxury and prestige. Even though they were first brought to Europe by Christopher Columbus centuries earlier, they weren’t widely available. It wasn’t feasible for everyone to consume it until the early 1900s, when commercial production began in Hawaii.

So, when the trophy was designed, the pineapple was chosen as a symbol of excellence, status and achievement. According to Wimbledon’s official website, the reason for the pineapple sitting at the top of the trophy is that the same fruit was a rare and luxurious item when the tournament first began.