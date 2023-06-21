Tennis: 18-time Grand Slam winner Martina Navratilova cleared of throat and breast cancer

18-time Grand Slam winner Martina Navratilova is cleared of throat and breast cancer. On June 19, the legendary tennis player revealed the development herself on her official Twitter handle. Navratilova took to Twitter and wrote, “After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief."

After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief:)#byebyecancer :) and yes, #fuckcancer !!! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 19, 2023 ×

Early this year, in January 2023, Navratilova revealed of being diagnosed with cancer. Courtesy of her representative, the 66-year-old released a statement dwelling on the seriousness of her illness and said, "This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favourable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all have I got."