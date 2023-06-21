Tennis: 18-time Grand Slam winner Martina Navratilova cleared of throat and breast cancer
18-time Grand Slam winner Martina Navratilova is cleared of throat and breast cancer. On June 19, the legendary tennis player revealed the development herself on her official Twitter handle.
After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief:)#byebyecancer :) and yes, #fuckcancer !!!— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 19, 2023
Early this year, in January 2023, Navratilova revealed of being diagnosed with cancer. Courtesy of her representative, the 66-year-old released a statement dwelling on the seriousness of her illness and said, "This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favourable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all have I got."
Navratilova remains one of the greatest of the game. The yesteryear superstar ended her illustrious career with as many as 18 Grand Slam singles titles along with a total of 167 WTA titles, the most by a woman player in the Open Era. Navratilova was a force to reckon with on grass, having emerged on top in Wimbledon on nine instances (in 1978, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987 and 1990). She conquered the US Open four times, won the Australian Open thrice and returned as the eventual champion twice in the French Open.
Navratilova is hailed for her fighting spirit on as well as off the court. Despite her constant health struggles, the veteran player was seen working as a TV broadcaster with Tennis Channel during the 2023 Miami Open in March. Being free from the cancer threat, she will now aim to continue her work in many spheres. She is involved with various charities aimed at benefitting animal rights, underprivileged children, and gay rights.
