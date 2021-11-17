T20 World Cup star David Warner says he was 'hurt' when Sunrisers Hyderabad dropped him during IPL 2021

One of the most successful overseas players in the Indian Premier League (IPL), David Warner has broken his silence on the events that transpired after he was sacked from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captaincy and dropped from its playing XI. SRH had a disappointing season in the IPL 2021, winning only three games and ending at the bottom of the points table.

Warner led SRH to their first IPL trophy in 2016 and went on to win three Orange Caps with them in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Despite such outstanding performance, Warner was removed as SRH captain in the first half of the IPL 2021, and Kane Williamson took his place. In the second half, Warner appeared in only two games before being pulled from the XI.

Now, Warner has regained form at the recently concluded T20 World Cup that Australia won after defeating New Zealand in the summit clash. The swashbuckling batter was named Player of the Tournament after a prolific form, has now opened up on the way he was treated at SRH.

"When you are dropped from the team you have loved the most for years without any real fault of yours and stripped of captaincy without being given a reason, it hurts. At the same time there are no complaints. The fans in India have always been there for me and it is for them that you play. We play to entertain. We play to push for excellence," Warner said in an interview with The Economic Times.

Former Australia wicketkeeper and SRH assistant coach Brad Haddin lately disclosed the cause for dropping Warner from Playing XI, claiming it had nothing to do with the batter's lack of form. However, Warner's training and lack of match practice were a source of concern. Australian opener clarified in the interview that he never gave anything less than his hundred percent.

"Whatever may have been the reason for me not finding a spot in an IPL team, I can tell you I was training the hardest I ever did. I didn’t not miss a single day. I was batting extremely well in the nets and it was only a matter of time before it all started to work out. So yes, while it hurt, I knew I will have another opportunity," Warner further said.

Warner's performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021 will make him one of the most sought-after players in the IPL 2022 auction.

The Australia opener has suggested that he may play for a different club in the 2018 IPL season, but the SRH administration is still yet to publicly announce his departure.