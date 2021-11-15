'Unfair decision': Shoaib Akhtar reacts to David Warner getting Player of the Tournament award in T20 WC

Australia defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday to lift their maiden title at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. It was a fairly one-sided final as Australia dominated the proceedings in the run chase after being asked to chase down the target of 173 runs and registered a comprehensive win by eight wickets.

Australian opener David Warner, who enjoyed a purple patch throughout the tournament, continued his stellar run in the summit clash as he slammed a match-winning 53 off 38 balls to get his team off to a flyer. He combined with Micthell Marsh, who scored an unbeaten 77 to add 92 runs for the second wicket and set up a comfortable victory for the Aussies.

Warner finished the tournament as Australia's highest run-getter and the second-highest run-getter overall with 289 runs to his name in seven matches as he was awarded the Player of the Tournament for his brilliant performances. However, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has questioned the decision to award the Player of the Tournament to Warner and claimed Babar Azam deserved to win the honour.

Akhtar took to Twitter to call ICC's decision unfair and said he was looking forward to Pakistan skipper Babar winning the award. "Was really looking forward to see @babarazam258 becoming Man of the Tournament. Unfair decision for sure," Akhtar wrote in a tweet.

While Warner finished the tournament as the second-highest run-getter overall, Babar was on top of the list with 303 runs from six matches. He was Pakistan's top run-getter and helped his team enter the semi-finals as the top-ranked side from Group 2 with five wins from five matches in the Super 12.

However, Baba failed to inspire Pakistan into the final as the Men in Green lost against Australia in the semi-final to bow out of the tournament. Australia went on to beat New Zealand in the all-important summit clash to become the new T20 world champions as they kept their unbeaten record against the Kiwis in ICC knockouts intact.