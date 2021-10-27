T20 World Cup, SCOT vs NAM live streaming: When and where to watch Scotland vs Namibia match?

In match 21 of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, the Scotland cricket team will lock horns with Namibia on Wednesday evening (October 27). This will be the second game of the doubleheader, after England versus Bangladesh face-off at the same venue.

Scotland-Namibia are placed in Pool B, along with some heavyweight sides in the form of Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Afghanistan. Thus, they will have to make the most of this face-off as both sides' upcoming games will test them to the core.

Scotland have already started their Super 12 round with a heavy defeat, where they lost to Afghanistan by a whopping 130-run margin at Sharjah on Monday (October 25). On the other hand, Namibia will take a lot of confidence as they have entered the Super 12 and will now get to rub shoulders against some top-ranked sides and aim to take plenty of learnings from them.

ALSO READ | T20 WC: Shoaib Akhtar walks out of TV show as anchor labels him 'rude', issues statement on Twitter - WATCH

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between Scotland vs Namibia taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between Scotland vs Namibia will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between Scotland vs Namibia begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Scotland vs Namibia begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | 'Shame on you....' - Harbhajan taunts Md. Amir over fixing saga as duo involve in heated exchange

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Scotland vs Namibia?

The T20 World Cup match between Scotland vs Namibia will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between ENG vs WI will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.