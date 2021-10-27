'Shame on you....' - Harbhajan taunts Md. Amir over fixing saga as duo involve in heated exchange

India and Pakistan met each other for the first time, across formats, in over two years when they locked horns in match 4 of the Super 12 round, in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition in the UAE. The stakes were high for Babar Azam-led Pakistan as the Men in Green were trailing 12-0 in head-to-head versus Team India in World Cups (both ODIs and T20Is).

However, Pakistan produced a clinical performance to stun Virat Kohli-led India by ten wickets and register their maiden win over the Men in Blue in the WC history. Following the clash, things have gone out of control between some Indian and Pakistani cricketers on social media platform Twitter.

While Shoaib Akhtar-Harbhajan Singh were constantly sledging each other and were engaged in fun banters, Mohammed Amir tried to poke fun at Bhajji. Nonetheless, the matter soon escalated and things have gone out of control between the wily off-spinner and Pakistan's former speedster. Here's how the whole episode panned out:

Amir tried to get cheeky and wrote, "hello everyone woh pochna yeah tha @harbhajan_singh paa ji ne TV to ni tora apna koi ni hota hai end of the day its a game of cricket (wanted to ask if Harbhajan Singh didn't break his television, as, at the end of the day, it is a game of cricket."

To this, Bhajji replied by saying, "Ab Tum bi bologe @iamamirofficial yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi ?? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it’s a game of cricket as u rightly said." (Now you will claim that this six also resulted in the ball landing on the tv sets at your house. Don't lost hope, end of the day it's a game as u rightly said).

Amir came back with another cheeky reply, "me busy tha @harbhajan_singh apki bowling dekh raha tha test jab LaLA ne apko 4 bowls pe 4 sixes mare thay but cricket hai lag sakte but test cricket me thora ziada ho gia tha (I was busy looking at your bowling where Shahid Afridi took you on and slammed four successive sixes in a Test match. I know it is cricket, but being hit for four sixes in Test cricket is a bit too much.)"

Harbhajan didn't stop and posted a glaring tweet in return. He reminded Amir of his fixing saga and said, "Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game." (How did you bowl a no-ball in the 2010 Lord's Test. How much money did you take? How can one bowl a no-ball in Tests?)

Amir didn't hold back and once again tried to get under the skin of Bhajji with a sarcastic reply. The Indian spinner then retorted by saying, "For people like you @iamamirofficial only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha .. get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts. (For people like you, money is all that matters. No respect but only money. Tell your countrymen how much did you take for the intentional no-ball)."

In the end, the 40-year-old Harbhajan once again shared the video of him hitting Amir for a match-winning six and captioned it, “Fixer ko sixer.. out of the park @iamamirofficial chal daffa ho ja”. Responding to the video, Amir tweeted: “chal bhai me tu laga sone, u sit and do some icing on ur pichwara trust me u'll in ur senses. GOOD NIGHT." (I'm off to bed, you carry on applying some ice on your back. GOOD NIGHT).

Here are the tweets:

Hence, it can be clear that things have gone way too far between Indian and Pakistani cricketers on social media. On Tuesday (October 26), Waqar Younis also made heads turn by making a shocking statement that he loved seeing Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman, offer prayers in the middle of the ground in front of Indians post Babar & Co,'s 10-wicket win over Kohli & Co.

The former pacer has apologised for his comments, made in 'the heat of the moment'. However, he has been slammed by many former Indian cricketers.