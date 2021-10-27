Watch | Waqar Younis issues an apology with folded hands after 'Namaz in front of Hindus' remark

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Oct 27, 2021, 11:03 AM(IST)

File photo of Waqar Younis. Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

Waqar Younis, a former Pakistani cricketer, has apologised for his remark on performing namaz in front of Hindus. Harsha Bhogle, an Indian cricket specialist, chastised the legendary fast bowler for his choice of words.

Waqar Younis, a former Pakistani bowler, came to Twitter to apologise for his communal remark made after Pakistan's victory over India in the T20I World Cup.

Younis stated he enjoyed how Mohammad Rizwan did Namaz in front of Hindus while complimenting him for his performance against India.

Younis tweeted, "In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, a genuine mistake. Sports unite people regardless of race, colour or religion. #apologies" 

Waqar Yunus has also retweeted a video of this apology on Twitter.

Waqar can be heard stating in the video: "I had no such intention at all. I never even comment on religious things. No, I screw it up. I was very excited. Pakistan won the match. I was very excited. I saw Rizwan and used some such words in it, which may have hurt someone’s sentiments. I apologise for this. If anyone has been hurt by my comment, I apologise for that. I had no such intention."

Also read | Terrible! Harsha Bhogle slams Waqar Younis for calling Rizwan's on-field namaz in front of Hindus 'special'

Pakistan's overwhelming success against India in the ICC T20 World Cup was previously connected by its Home Minister Sheikh Rashid to Islam's victory.

Watch | Pakistan’s victory against India is the victory of Islam: Pakistan Minister Sheikh Rasheed

Waqar Yunus then remarked that during the match against India in Dubai on October 24, he loved giving prayers to Mohammad Rizwan during a drink.

(With inputs from agencies)

