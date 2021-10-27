Watch | Waqar Younis issues an apology with folded hands after 'Namaz in front of Hindus' remark

Waqar Younis, a former Pakistani bowler, came to Twitter to apologise for his communal remark made after Pakistan's victory over India in the T20I World Cup.

Younis stated he enjoyed how Mohammad Rizwan did Namaz in front of Hindus while complimenting him for his performance against India.



Younis tweeted, "In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, a genuine mistake. Sports unite people regardless of race, colour or religion. #apologies"

Waqar Yunus has also retweeted a video of this apology on Twitter.

- "I never meant it, it was a Game & it was the heat of the moment, I apologise" @waqyounis99 clarifies on what happened earlier.



Waqar can be heard stating in the video: "I had no such intention at all. I never even comment on religious things. No, I screw it up. I was very excited. Pakistan won the match. I was very excited. I saw Rizwan and used some such words in it, which may have hurt someone’s sentiments. I apologise for this. If anyone has been hurt by my comment, I apologise for that. I had no such intention."



Pakistan's overwhelming success against India in the ICC T20 World Cup was previously connected by its Home Minister Sheikh Rashid to Islam's victory.



Waqar Yunus then remarked that during the match against India in Dubai on October 24, he loved giving prayers to Mohammad Rizwan during a drink.

