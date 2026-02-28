/T20 World Cup: Pakistan win battle, but lose war to New Zealand as Men in Green miss out on semis despite SL win

Pakistan’s journey in the T20 World Cup 2026 came to an end on Saturday (Feb 28) despite their narrow five-run win over hosts Sri Lanka. Playing at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Pakistan, needed a final over win to take home the two points. However, despite their narrow win, it was not enough for them to book a place in the semis with net run rate seeing the Kiwis through. Both Pakistan and New Zealand ended with three points, but NRR played a crucial role in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup Super 8 stage.

Pakistan win battle, but lose war

Needing to win by 65 runs to book a place in the semis, Pakistan could prevent Sri Lanka from giving a taste of their own medicine. Having set a target of 213 runs to win, Sri Lanka almost pulled off the biggest upset in recent times as Dasun Shanaka scored 22 runs in the final over despite needing 28 runs to win. Needing six runs of the final two balls, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was hit for three consecutive sixes, bowled two wide yorkers to help his side win the match.

However, the five-run margin was not enough for Pakistan as they exited alongside hosts Sri Lanka. For Sri Lanka, Pavan Rathnayake scored 58 off 37 while Shanaka remained unbeaten on 76 off 31. Despite healthy contributions from Kamil Mishara (26) and Charith Asalanka (26), it was not Sri Lanka’s day.

What happened in Pakistan’s innings?

Having been put into bat first, it was the pairing of Sahibzada and Fakhar Zaman that took the attack against Sri Lanka's bowlers. The pair was scoring runs left, right and centre as they scored 64 runs in the Powerplay. Sahibzada scored his fourth T20 World Cup fifty in the process and equaled Virat’s tally there as well. He and Zaman put together an opening stand of 176 runs, the highest for any wicket in a T20 World Cup edition.

While Zaman was unfortunate to miss out after he was dismissed for 84, Sahibzada did not have the same misfortune. He scored his second T20 World Cup hundred, joining Brian Lara as the only other person on the list.

In the end, Pakistan scored 212/8 in their 20 overs and gave Sri Lanka a tough target to chase in the quest for the semis. Pakistan need to win by 65 or more runs to qualify for the semifinal of the T20 World Cup or else New Zealand will take second spot and reach the semis alongside England.