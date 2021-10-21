T20 World Cup, OMAN vs SCO live streaming: When and where to watch Oman vs Scotland match?

Match 10 of the T20 World Cup edition will see the Naseem Khushi-led Oman (OMAN) take on the Kyle Coetzer-led Scotland (SCO) on Thursday (October 21). The game will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

After an impressive performance by Scotland in the warm-up matches, where they won both matches against Namibia and Netherlands, they have continued their form in Group Stage. They sit at the top of the table in Group B after defeating Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea. A win in this match will seal their position in the Super-12 stage.

Whereas Oman and Bangladesh have won a game each but Oman has an edge because of Net run rate. A big win in the game against Scotland will bolster their chances for Super-12 round.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between Oman vs Scotland taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between Oman vs Scotland will take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between Oman vs Scotland begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Oman vs Scotland begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Oman vs Scotland?

The T20 World Cup match between Oman vs Scotland will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between OMAN vs SCO will be available on Hotstar.