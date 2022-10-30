T20 World Cup: Miller, Ngidi help South Africa beat India by 5 wickets to claim top spot in Group 2

David Miller and Aiden Markram combined to steer South Africa home in a tricky run-chase as the Proteas defeated India by five wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 28). It was a low-scoring thriller between the two sides in Perth as South Africa managed to come out on top after holding their nerves towards the end.

After an excellent effort with the ball to stop India on a paltry 133, South Africa found themselves in troubled waters early in their run chase as Indian bowlers gave the Proteas a taste of their own medicine with the ball.

Arshdeep Singh continued his fine form with the new ball as he struck twice in his very first over to get rid of Quinton de Kock on just one off 3 balls and Rilee Rossouw on a duck.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma too couldn't trouble the scorers much and departed for just 10 off 15 balls as his men were left reeling on 24/3 inside the Powerplay. However, Markram and Miller combined to post a match-winning 76-run stand for the fourth wicket as they helped South Africa stage a comeback in the contest.

While Markram took charge in the middle overs after the run rate started slipping away from South Africa's reach, it was Miller, who finished off the proceedings in style after his dismissal. Markram slammed a crucial 52 off 41 deliveries while Miller played an important knock of unbeaten 59 to steer his team over the line.

Suryakumar Yadav played a terrific knock of 40-ball 68 but his superlative effort went in vain as South Africa managed to hand India their first defeat in the tournament. It was an excellent bowling effort from the Proteas, who rode on an exceptional spell from Lungi Ngidi to restrict India to a low-key total.

Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa as he ran through India's top-order to finish with brilliant figures of 4/29 in his four overs and was awarded the Man of the Match for his bowling heroics. Ngidi was well supported by Wayne Parnell, who picked up three wickets while conceding only 15 runs off his four overs.

On a day when the rest of the Indian batting line-up struggled massively in Perth, Suryakumar proved why he is one of the best T20 batters in the world at present with a memorable knock albiet in a losing cause.

The loss brought an end to India's winning streak in the tournament as South Africa grabbed the top spot in Group 2 with five points from three matches so far. India are at the second spot with four points and are still comfortably placed to secure a spot in the semi-finals with two games in hands.

However, their defeat have al but ended arch-rivals Pakistan's chances of making it to the semi-finals after Babar Azam & Co. lost their first two games in a row against India and Zimbabwe respectively.