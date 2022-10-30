Suryakumar Yadav joins Babar, Rizwan in elite list after brilliant 68-run knock against South Africa in T20 WC

Suryakumar Yadav played a brilliant knock of 68 runs off 40 balls as he turned out to be India's saviour in their Super 12 clash against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 30). On a day when the Indian batter struggles against the quality Proteas pace attack, Suryakumar continued his red-hot form with the bat.

Opting to bat first, India got off to a woeful start as they lost wickets in quick succession at the top to be left reeing at 49/5 in no time. With half the side back to the dugout, Suryakumar combined with Dinesh Karthik to steady the ship for the Men in Blue as the duo added 52 runs for the sixth wicket.

However, 46 out of those 52 runs were scored by Suryakumar, who single-handedly helped India post a sighting total of 133 runs on the board. En route to his half-century, the star India batter became only the third player to score over 900 runs in T20Is in a calendar year to join Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the elite list.

Rizwan tops the charts when it comes to most runs by a batter in T20Is in a calendar year as he scored 1326 runs in 29 matches last year, including 12 fifties. Babar had amassed 939 runs in 29 matches last year with the help of nine fifties. They are now joined by Suryakumar in the list of batters who have completed 900 runs in a calendar year in the shortest format.

Suryakumar has so far scored 935 runs in 26 matches this year at an average of over 42 and a stunning strike rate of 183.69, including eight half-centuries. Earlier this year, he had broken Virat Kohli's record for most runs by an Indian batter in a calendar year in T20Is.

Suryakumar didn't have an ideal start in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 as he had failed to get going in the opener against Pakistan. However, the star batter bounced back with a quickfire 25-ball 51 against Netherlands and followed it up with another half-century against the Proteas on Sunday.

His 68 off 40 balls was laced with three sixes and six fours as the right-hander displayed great composure and grit throughout his knock while batting under immense pressure. India have managed two wins in their first two games in the tournament and will be hoping to continue their winning streak on Sunday.