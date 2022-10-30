T20 World Cup: India's Dinesh Karthik suffers back injury, doubtful for Bangladesh clash

Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik hurt his back during the team's T20 World Cup encounter against South Africa on Sunday (October 30). Karthik is now doubtful to start against Bangladesh in Adelaide.

Karthik was unable to handle the pace, bounce and swing of the South African bowlers in a crucial Super 12 match of Group 2 as he managed only six off 15 balls in a 52-run stand. So far in the tournament, Karthik has struggled to score runs with the bat.

During the match against South Africa, Karthik was observed writhing in agony at the conclusion of the 15th over while clutching his back and hunched over on his knees.

The physio rushed out right away, and a few minutes later, he was spotted leaving the scene holding his back. Although the nature of his injury remained unknown, it appeared to be back spasms, which can occasionally occur as a result of the intense cold that one experiences in Perth. However, his teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar acknowledged that he had suffered a back injury.

Bhuvneshwar said during the post-match media conference: "I know he had some back issue. Obviously, the physio will give a report and we will have more clarity after that."

Karthik will have just 72 hours to be fit because India will play Bangladesh in Adelaide on November 2, which also includes a day for travel. Given Karthik's problems on the bowler-friendly Australian tracks, Rishabh Pant kept wickets for the final five overs during the South African tie.

