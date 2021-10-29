T20 World Cup, BAN vs WI live streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies match?

West Indies and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in match 23 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 edition, being held in the UAE. This will be the first match of the day, with Pakistan-Afghanistan face-off to follow suit.

Defending champions Windies have had a torrid run in the showpiece event. The Kieron Pollard-led side not only lost their warm-up games, but also conceded their first two games in Super 12 round in Pool A. Their margin of defeats, by 6 and 8 wickets respectively, is also hurting them and the Men in Maroon need a revamp at the earliest.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, is also desperate to get off the mark in the Super 12. While they did compete well versus Sri Lanka, only to lose by 5 wickets, they were humbled by England by 8 wickets at Dubai.

In head-to-head, Windies lead Bangladesh by a slender margin of 6-5. Who among the two will get off the mark in the points table and which will be the side to remain winless?

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's reactions to Virat Kohli's 'brilliance' in nets go viral -Watch

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh vs West Indies taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh vs West Indies will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh vs West Indies begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh vs West Indies begins at 3:30 PM IST on Friday.

ALSO READ | Stand in unity behind racism: Former South Africa star on Quinton de Kock's knee snub

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh vs West Indies?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh vs West Indies will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between ENG vs WI will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports