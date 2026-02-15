/T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan miss out on Super 8 stage? Here's what we know so far

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign was derailed by India on Sunday (Feb 15) as the Men in Blue registered their routine win over their arch-rivals. Led by Ishan Kishan’s heroics with the bat, India won by 61 runs to book their place in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. However, it is Pakistan who are in a spot of bother as they could miss out on the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 spot in case things go against them in the Namibia clash.

Will Pakistan miss out on Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup?

After a defeat to India on Sunday in the Group A clash of the T20 World Cup, it is the Men in Blue who have qualified for the Super 8 stage. This means only one more team can join Suryakumar Yadav and Co in the Super 8 stage. As things stand, in Group A, India are already qualified and Namibia are eliminated after their defeat to the USA earlier.

This leaves three teams – Pakistan, the Netherlands and the USA scrambling for a spot in the Super 8 stage. The USA have already finished their group stage campaign with two wins and two defeats and accumulated four points. Meaning whichever team wins on the final matchday on Wednesday (Feb 18) will go through.

On Wednesday, Pakistan face already eliminated Namibia while India face the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

What is the equation on Wednesday?

If Pakistan win against Namibia and the Netherlands lose to India, the former will make the Super 8 stage. In this case, Pakistan and the Netherlands both lose; it will be the USA who will qualify for the Super 8 stage. However, if Pakistan lose and the Netherlands beat India, the second spot will be decided by the net run rate (NRR). At this moment, the USA have a better NRR, but the margin of win will affect the NRR for the Netherlands.