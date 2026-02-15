/From Virat Kohli to Ishan Kishan, 5 batters with highest individual scores in India Pakistan T20Is

Virat Kohli played a memorable unbeaten 78 off 61 balls against Pakistan in a T20I at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium during the 2012 ICC World Twenty20, anchoring India’s chase of 129 with composure and class. His innings, studded with boundaries and a couple of sixes, helped India secure an 8-wicket victory and earned him the Player of the Match award. That 78 remains one of the highest individual scores by an Indian in the India–Pakistan T20I rivalry.