/From Virat Kohli to Ishan Kishan, 5 batters with highest individual scores in India Pakistan T20Is

From Virat Kohli to Ishan Kishan here is a list of five 5 batters with highest individual scores in India-Pakistan T20Is. The list also features current India head coach Gautam Gambhir and Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan with Ishan joining the list after T20 World Cup 2026 clash.
Virat Kohli holds the highest individual score in India–Pakistan T20Is with a magnificent 82 against Pakistan in Melbourne in 2022. Under immense pressure, his knock anchored India’s chase and showcased supreme skill and composure. The innings is widely regarded as one of the greatest performances in the history of the rivalry.
Mohammad Rizwan scored a brilliant 79 against India in a T20I at Dubai in October 2021*, which is the highest individual score by a Pakistani batter in India–Pakistan T20Is. His unbeaten 79 off 55 balls powered Pakistan to a dominant 10-wicket win in that ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash. Rizwan’s innings remains one of the standout performances in this fierce rivalry.
Virat Kohli played a memorable unbeaten 78 off 61 balls against Pakistan in a T20I at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium during the 2012 ICC World Twenty20, anchoring India’s chase of 129 with composure and class. His innings, studded with boundaries and a couple of sixes, helped India secure an 8-wicket victory and earned him the Player of the Match award. That 78 remains one of the highest individual scores by an Indian in the India–Pakistan T20I rivalry.
Ishan Kishan scored a blazing 77 off 40 balls against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium, making it one of the top individual scores in India–Pakistan T20Is. His aggressive innings provided India with early momentum against their fierce rivals. The knock stands fourth on the list of highest individual T20I scores in this historic rivalry.
Gautam Gambhir scored a crucial 75 runs off 54 balls against Pakistan in the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 final at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. His innings anchored India’s total of 157/5, helping set a competitive target in one of the earliest and most iconic clashes between the two teams. Gambhir’s knock remains one of the highest individual scores by an Indian in India–Pakistan T20Is and was key in India’s narrow 5-run victory.