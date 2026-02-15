/T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan misses out on ton, gives India perfect start

Google Preferred
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Feb 15, 2026, 20:15 IST | Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 20:17 IST
India's Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Ishan Kishan on Sunday (Feb 15) played a brilliant knock of 77 runs from just 40 balls, hitting 10 fours and three big sixes before getting out to Saim Ayub in the ninth over. The 27-year-old left-hander looked very confident from the start. He hit a six and a four off fast bowler Shaheen Afridi in the second over and it made Pakistan captain Salman Agha bring in spinners. But Kishan attacked spinners as well and smashed a four off Agha and then scored several boundaries against Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan and Abrar Ahmed, who struggled to stop him.

With this innings, Kishan became the fourth Indian player to score a half-century against Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match. He joined Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa on this elite list.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. India had a poor start as opener Abhishek Sharma, who was returning after illness, was out for a duck. He was dismissed by captain Salman Agha, who bowled the first over as a surprise move. The decision worked well for Pakistan.

At the time of writing, India were 92 for two after 10 overs. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were at the crease. So far, Pakistan have tried six different bowlers and surprisingly Shaheen Afridi has bowled only one over.

With 10 overs still left and eight wickets in hand, India will look to score big in the final half of the innings. Pakistan, on the other hand, will need quick wickets to stop India from setting a huge total.

