/AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 30: Check live streaming details, head-to-head, pitch & weather report

Co-hosts Sri Lanka will take on the world No. 2 T20I team, Australia, in their third Group B clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Monday (Feb 16) in Pallekele. Sri Lanka has won both of their matches so far and a victory over Australia would almost secure their spot in the Super 8s. Australia, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back after a surprising loss in their second Group B game against Zimbabwe. Now, if Australia loses to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe wins at least one of their remaining matches, Australia could be eliminated from the tournament.

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026 - Live streaming details

Where to watch AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026 live?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between Australia and Sri Lanka will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026 match between Australia and Sri Lanka on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup - Head-to-head

Australia and Sri Lanka have faced each other 26 times in T20 Internationals. Australia hold a strong advantage with 16 wins, while Sri Lanka have won 10 matches.

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026 - Pitch Report

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele usually has a flat pitch that favors batsmen early on but tends to slow down as the game goes on, giving spinners an advantage. While the surface provides consistent bounce at the start, it becomes slower and more responsive to spin later, making it ideal for spin bowlers. Average T20I scores at the venue range between 162 and 172.

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026 - Weather Report

According to the reports, Pallekele may experience light to heavy showers on Monday (Feb 16), putting the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 clash in doubt. There is also about a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026 - Squads

Australia: Mitch Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa